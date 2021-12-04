North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

NOA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.31.

NYSE:NOA opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $407.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

