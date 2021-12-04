North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,920 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Discovery worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 79,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Discovery by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 258,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Discovery by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,314,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,703 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 351,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

