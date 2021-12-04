North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 100,366.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

