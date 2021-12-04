North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $16.54 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,513 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $16,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Xilinx by 48.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $217.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.22 and a 200-day moving average of $156.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 46.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

