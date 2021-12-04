North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $245.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

