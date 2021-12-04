North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,324 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,324 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $28,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

