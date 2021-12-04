North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 469 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,123,000 after purchasing an additional 411,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF opened at $38.34 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $40.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.