Northern Trust Corp Has $272,000 Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 39.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 73.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SunOpta by 676.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 1,245,383 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STKL. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

STKL opened at $5.93 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

