Northern Trust Corp Invests $252,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $94.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $105.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.86.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

