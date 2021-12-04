Northern Trust Corp Purchases 36,479 Shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) by 60.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,557 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ocean Power Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPTT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,313 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ocean Power Technologies by 9,524,009.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,641 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPTT opened at $1.60 on Friday. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $7.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 1,105.05%.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

