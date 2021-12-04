Northern Trust Corp Sells 891 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in USA Truck by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USAK shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

USAK stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $23.56.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

