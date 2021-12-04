Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $795,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.59.

