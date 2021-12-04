Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.
Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend by 60.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.
NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $44.05 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $273.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93.
In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
About Northrim BanCorp
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.