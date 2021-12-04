Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend by 60.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $44.05 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $273.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

