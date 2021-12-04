NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.37 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLOK. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

