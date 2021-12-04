Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Nova Eye Medical Limited (OTCMKTS:ELXMF)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

About Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF)

Nova Eye Medical Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services medical equipment and devices to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The company offers iTrack, a surgical system for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with openangle glaucoma; and 2RT, a proprietary laser technology to treat patients in early/intermediate age-related macular degeneration.

