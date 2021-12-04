Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by 398.9% over the last three years.

Shares of JEMD opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

