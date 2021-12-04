Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $15.12 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

