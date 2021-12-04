Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 39,840 shares.The stock last traded at $15.40 and had previously closed at $15.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

