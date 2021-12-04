Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIM stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

