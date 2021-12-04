NV Bekaert (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NV Bekaert (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS BEKAY opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. NV Bekaert has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61.

