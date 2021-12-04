NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 80.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.5% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA stock opened at $306.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.60 and its 200-day moving average is $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $767.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

