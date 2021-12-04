Oasis Network (ROSE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $186.36 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $958.52 million and approximately $186.36 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

