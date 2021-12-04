Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 1,024 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,517 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.1% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $73,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $323.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.84 and its 200-day moving average is $292.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

