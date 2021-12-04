OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) Shares Down 0.2%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) shares were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 15,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 48,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCAX. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,946,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,593,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,220,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in OCA Acquisition by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 339,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 189,267 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

