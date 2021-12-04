ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $11,376.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,019.65 or 0.99089739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056241 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00039014 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.06 or 0.00681077 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

