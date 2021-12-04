Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.250-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.79 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.530-$-0.520 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $6.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.59. 2,754,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,608. Okta has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.84. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.96.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

