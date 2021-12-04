Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) will post sales of $156.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full year sales of $588.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $594.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $760.14 million, with estimates ranging from $730.60 million to $779.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLPX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $74,048,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $32,814,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $25.30 on Friday. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

