Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) & Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Head to Head Comparison

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old Point Financial and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.17 $5.39 million $1.39 16.30 Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.94 billion 3.29 $539.00 million $7.09 8.73

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Old Point Financial and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 7 8 1 2.53

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus price target of $63.89, suggesting a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Old Point Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 12.78% 6.94% 0.66% Zions Bancorporation, National Association 40.66% 16.21% 1.40%

Volatility & Risk

Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Old Point Financial on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

