Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,518,000 after buying an additional 709,049 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,665,000 after purchasing an additional 507,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,736,000 after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,296,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,119,000 after purchasing an additional 272,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 750 shares of company stock worth $18,700 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:ORI opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.