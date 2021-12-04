Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 571.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at $26,324,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 751,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $18,084,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,165,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 478,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

OLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $18.49. 160,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,374. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

