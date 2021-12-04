Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $101.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after acquiring an additional 550,838 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $20,578,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $20,195,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

