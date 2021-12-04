Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Citigroup

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $73.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.75.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI opened at $49.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.