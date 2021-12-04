Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $112.80 and last traded at $112.80. 570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.14.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 50.23% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Omega Flex news, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $161,777.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,027,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,417 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Omega Flex by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.