Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on January 11th

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.