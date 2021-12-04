On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $310.48

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 310.48 ($4.06) and traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.69). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.73), with a volume of 311,945 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTB shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 439 ($5.74).

The company has a market cap of £345.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 310.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 338.36.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

