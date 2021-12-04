OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

OneMain (NYSE:OMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 23.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 16.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in OneMain by 100.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OneMain by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,695,000 after purchasing an additional 619,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in OneMain by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

