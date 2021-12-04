Onooks (OOKS) 1-Day Volume Hits $227,168.00

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Onooks has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $227,168.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Onooks has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.94 or 0.08254547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00082248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,331.00 or 0.99821782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars.

