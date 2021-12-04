Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price objective boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ooma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Ooma stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.04 million, a PE ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.50. Ooma has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $24.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Ooma’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ooma during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

