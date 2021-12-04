Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Ooma stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,051. The firm has a market cap of $442.04 million, a P/E ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. Ooma has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $24.89.

Get Ooma alerts:

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.