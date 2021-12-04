Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.
Ooma stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,051. The firm has a market cap of $442.04 million, a P/E ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. Ooma has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $24.89.
In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.
Ooma Company Profile
Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.