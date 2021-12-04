Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $198.49 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.98 and a 200 day moving average of $225.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

