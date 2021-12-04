Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,437,000 after buying an additional 281,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after buying an additional 775,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,255,000 after buying an additional 118,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

FAST opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.