Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 46,692 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,692 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Lumen Technologies worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.37 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

