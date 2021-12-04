Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 100 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,133,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,763,000 after acquiring an additional 48,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

MTD stock opened at $1,529.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,468.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,452.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

