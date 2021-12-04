Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,317 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,127,000 after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 592,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,145,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $11,842,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $254.78 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.08.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

