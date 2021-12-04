Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,800 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $177.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.25 and its 200 day moving average is $152.95. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.80 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,676 shares of company stock worth $37,392,469. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

