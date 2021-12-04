Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 million, a PE ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

