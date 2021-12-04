Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 77.00 to 82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $9.19 on Friday. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.