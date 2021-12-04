Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Short Interest Update

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,100 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 492,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORPH traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,795. Orphazyme A/S has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

