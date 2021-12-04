OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $126.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 107,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,278. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.52. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $34,577.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $386,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,336 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,575. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

