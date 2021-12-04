Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:OSUKF opened at $45.53 on Friday. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.